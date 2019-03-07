Pinder Set For Clio Cup Series Return With Jade Developments

After two years away, Luke Pinder will be back on the Michelin Clio Cup Series grid this season in the Race Series with Jade Developments.

The 35 year old was crowned the inaugural Road Series champion back in 2015 and then claimed six podium finishes en-route to fourth overall in the Race Series the next year.

Pinder competed in the Ginetta GT5 Challenge for the last two seasons before making a one-off outing in the Clio Cup Series season finale, taking a pair of top five finishes.

Now he makes a return to the championship racing in support of Leeds Cares, a charity that provides funding for Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust through fundraising events.

“It’s fantastic to be returning,” he said. “I proved in the final round that I still have what it takes to fight at the front in the series and the third-generation RS Clio 200 is a car I’m very familiar with.

“Pre-season has progressed well and we head to Silverstone in good shape looking to start the season on the front foot. It’s also great to be partnered once again with Jade Developments.

“They’re an excellent team with a great working knowledge of the championship and together I’m sure we’ll have more silverware to add to the trophy cabinet before the year is out.”

The 2019 Michelin Clio Cup Series season commences at Silverstone International over the weekend of 30-31 March.