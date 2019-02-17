Michelin Clio Cup Series

Westbourne Confirm Verhulst and Geeraerts For Clio Cup Series

by Simon Paice
written by Simon Paice
Tony Verhulst - Credit: Jakob Ebrey Photography
Credit: Jakob Ebrey Photography

Tony Verhulst and Darren Geeraerts will compete in the Race and Road classes respectively as they return to the Michelin Clio Cup Series grid this season with Westbourne Motorsport.

Verhulst, from Holland, took a best of sixth position on two occasions last year in his maiden campaign in the series on his way to sixth in the final standings.

“It’s great to be back in the Michelin Clio Cup Series for 2019,” he said. “The aim is to put everything we learned last season to use and continue to push towards the front of the grid.”

Geeraerts meanwhile also made his series debut last year and contested four events, taking a pair of podium finishes at Silverstone and fourth in the class points.

He commented: “My objectives for this year are to firstly build on my debut year. It was a real learning curve, but we saw vast progress in my pace whilst gaining race experience.

“I wanted to do the championship again as it is a great, cost-effective series and provides close racing in equally matched cars, perfect for those on limited budgets.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsapp
Simon Paice

Simon provides coverage of the support championships for the BTCC, having been a fixture in the TOCA paddock for over six years. You can follow him on Twitter @spaicemedia.

Related articles

Finlay Robinson makes jump to UK Clio Cup...

Westbourne Motorsport announce Ben Colburn as first 2019...

Hamilton Leads Trio Of Clio Cup Series Returnees

FOZ Motorsport Enter New Class In Clio Cup...

Pearson Returns For Second Clio Cup Series Campaign

Freeman Back For Clio Cup Series Title Bid

Clio Series To Host Taster Day Event At...

James Dorlin proud to be 2018 Renault UK...

James Dorlin: “It’s going to be exciting!”

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More