Westbourne Confirm Verhulst and Geeraerts For Clio Cup Series

Tony Verhulst and Darren Geeraerts will compete in the Race and Road classes respectively as they return to the Michelin Clio Cup Series grid this season with Westbourne Motorsport.

Verhulst, from Holland, took a best of sixth position on two occasions last year in his maiden campaign in the series on his way to sixth in the final standings.

“It’s great to be back in the Michelin Clio Cup Series for 2019,” he said. “The aim is to put everything we learned last season to use and continue to push towards the front of the grid.”

Geeraerts meanwhile also made his series debut last year and contested four events, taking a pair of podium finishes at Silverstone and fourth in the class points.

He commented: “My objectives for this year are to firstly build on my debut year. It was a real learning curve, but we saw vast progress in my pace whilst gaining race experience.

“I wanted to do the championship again as it is a great, cost-effective series and provides close racing in equally matched cars, perfect for those on limited budgets.”