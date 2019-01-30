Ginetta Star Louis Foster Makes British F4 Jump with Double R Racing

Louis Foster will make the switch from the Ginetta Junior Championship into the F4 British Championship certified by FIA – powered by Ford EcoBoost – after signing with Double R Racing.

The fifteen-year-old was a standout star of the Ginetta Junior Championship, finishing as vice champion with nine victories and ten additional podium visits, with the British racer tasked with aiding Double R Racing defend the title they won with Kiern Jewiss in 2018.

Foster, who took the Ginetta rookie title thanks to his performances last season, is delighted to be joining such a strong team as Double R Racing, who have made themselves a strong outfit in a multitude of categories across the years.

“I’m delighted to announce that I’ll be joining Double R for the 2019 British F4 Championship,” said Foster. “The team are proven winners and have all the capability of delivering a championship winning car. Seeing how successful they were last season in F4 and in F3, it fills me with a lot of confidence as I make my debut in single-seaters.

“Making the step from Ginetta Junior to F4 is going to be a tricky one, but I’m confident in my abilities and with the expert guidance of the Double R team, there’s no reason we can’t be fighting at the front this season.”

Team principal Anthony Hieatt feels Foster will be one to watch in 2019 and is pleased that the youngster is a part of his team for the season as opposed to any of their rivals.

“It’s fantastic news to be able to confirm Louis as a Double R driver for 2019 and we’re all looking forward to working with him during the coming season,” said Hieatt. “We were super impressed with his performances in Ginetta Junior last year and have no doubt he’s going to be an incredibly competitive driver in his first season in British F4 with us.

“Obviously, last season was fantastic for Double R winning both the British F4 and BRDC British Formula 3 titles and we’re determined to battle every bit as hard again this year. Louis is a great young prospect and we’re delighted he’ll be racing in Double R colours in 2019.”