Jack Young confirmed for 2019 Renault UK Clio Cup grid

Belfast’s Jack Young is to return to the Renault UK Clio Cup in 2019 with MRM Racing following a partial campaign at the end of last season.

The seventeen year old joined the grid at Snetterton and made an immediate impact as he constantly battled for points and podiums. This eventually culminated in him becoming the youngest driver in Clio Cup history to qualify on pole position at the Brands Hatch season finale.

Under the watchful eye of mentor, triple British Touring Car Championship champion Colin Turkington, Jack then went on to win the International Clio Cup Final held at Paul Ricard. Beating ninety drivers from other Clio Cup series around the globe.

With encouraging results in his half year in the championship and victory at Paul Ricard, Jack is aiming big for the 2019 season and believes he could be in contention for overall honours. If he does win the title, he will become the youngest ever UK Clio Cup champion beating the record previously set by Tom Onslow-Cole in 2006.

Commenting on his return for 2019. Jack said, “I’m delighted to be back – the target is a career in touring cars and the Clio Cup is the closest you can get to that type of racing before stepping up.

“I’m sure we have a strong chance of wins and of course the title is the aim, but I know it is going to be tough against some of the names who I know are going to be announced soon. It’s a challenge I relish!”

MRM Team Principal Mike Ritchie spoke of the journey the squad and Jack have had so far on the touring car ladder, “We’re very proud with how we have helped bring him on,

“from winning the Clio Cup Junior title together in 2017 to being able to go into the senior Clio Cup in 2019 as championship contenders. We’re all looking forward to a very exciting year with him.”