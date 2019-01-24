Josh Steed steps up to Ginetta GT5 Challenge

Josh Steed, will make the move up to Ginetta GT5 Challenge for the 2019 season as part of the Altima Academy, with Mutation Motorsport.

The 16 year old, from St Albans, Hertfordshire, has previously competed in the Fiesta Junior Championship, scoring a very impressive nine podium finishes, with wins at Brands Hatch and Castle Combe, from sixteen outings.

The Ginetta GT5 challenge is a popular stepping stone for future GT drivers, close racing and packed grids, are sure to give Steed a rough ride, but it’s a challenge he is relishing.

“I am really looking forward to moving up to Ginetta GT5 Challenge this season.” said Steed. “While I am still young enough to carry on in a junior series, I feel it is important for me to push myself and continue to learn as much as possible.

“After looking into a number of championships out there to find the best series that provides a level playing field, it had to be the Ginetta GT5 Challenge. It’s a great package with a round in Europe and support slots with the BTCC and British GT, which is where I would like to progress in the future.

“It may take a few races to get up to speed with the car and the championship, but my team, Mutation Motorsport, and I are certainly not looking to just make up the numbers. We are here to compete at the front of the grid as soon as possible.”