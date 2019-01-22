JWRC Prize Announced for Leading British Rally Championship Fiesta Driver

The British Rally Championship have announced together with M-Sport Poland and Pirelli, that they’ll offer a combined €60,000 prize to the leading Ford Fiesta R2T driver in the 2019 Junior BRC.

The prize will be given to the leading Fiesta R2-T driver using Pirelli tyres in the class at the end of the season and it’ll be awarded in the form of a pair of €30,000 vouchers that can be spent on an entry into the 2020 Junior World Rally Championship.

Junior WRC manager Maciej Woda said on the news: “We’re very pleased to be able to offer such a great incentive for young British drivers. M-Sport and Pirelli are both dedicated when it comes to creating opportunities for talented young drivers. And with similar schemes already confirmed in Finland, Estonia and Italy, it was important to introduce them here in the British Rally Championship – where so many great rally drivers started their careers.”

She added: “This year, we have also chosen Wales Rally GB as the final round of the FIA Junior WRC Championship – bringing the junior drivers to one of the world’s most iconic events whilst also allowing the young British drivers to judge their pace against those fighting for the FIA Junior WRC crown.”

BRC Championship Manager Iain Campbell commented: “We are very excited to be working with WRC giants M-Sport and Pirelli. The BRC has long been the springboard for drivers and co-drivers to make that step-up to the higher echelons of the sport. As well as a secured spot on the 2020 JWRC entry list, we also understand the financial implications for young drivers trying to progress their careers and by working with M-Sport and Pirelli, the 60,000 Euro prize fund is another massive boost and will go a long way in giving the winner that helping hand.”

The prize will also be on offer for the 2020 BRC season where it’s also been announced the Junior class will move to a one-make M-Sport Ford Fiesta R2-T series supported by Pirelli.

Campbell added on the 2020 news: “We are pleased the relationship will also extend into the 2020 series where the Junior BRC will become, like the Junior WRC a one-make Fiesta category. This will enable drivers to get themselves up to speed with the latest products from the blue oval – making that step to the global series a seamless and less daunting transition.”

The BRC in recent seasons has seen several drivers including 2016 champion Elfyn Evans and factory Toyota GAZOO Racing drivers Jari-Matti Latvala and Kris Meeke compete in the series before progressing onto the world stage.

The opening round of the 2019 British Rally Championship is the Visit Conwy Cambrian Rally on February 16, with entries for the event now open.