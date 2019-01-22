British Rally ChampionshipJunior WRC

JWRC Prize Announced for Leading British Rally Championship Fiesta Driver

by Steven Batey
written by Steven Batey
JWRC Prize Announced for Leading British Rally Championship Fiesta Driver
Photo Credit: MSA BRC

The British Rally Championship have announced together with M-Sport Poland and Pirelli, that they’ll offer a combined €60,000 prize to the leading Ford Fiesta R2T driver in the 2019 Junior BRC.

The prize will be given to the leading Fiesta R2-T driver using Pirelli tyres in the class at the end of the season and it’ll be awarded in the form of a pair of €30,000 vouchers that can be spent on an entry into the 2020 Junior World Rally Championship.

Junior WRC manager Maciej Woda said on the news: “We’re very pleased to be able to offer such a great incentive for young British drivers. M-Sport and Pirelli are both dedicated when it comes to creating opportunities for talented young drivers. And with similar schemes already confirmed in Finland, Estonia and Italy, it was important to introduce them here in the British Rally Championship – where so many great rally drivers started their careers.”

She added: “This year, we have also chosen Wales Rally GB as the final round of the FIA Junior WRC Championship – bringing the junior drivers to one of the world’s most iconic events whilst also allowing the young British drivers to judge their pace against those fighting for the FIA Junior WRC crown.”

The new Ford Fiesta R2 that is from this season being used in the JWRC. Photo Credit. MSA BRC/M-Sport.

BRC Championship Manager Iain Campbell commented: “We are very excited to be working with WRC giants M-Sport and Pirelli. The BRC has long been the springboard for drivers and co-drivers to make that step-up to the higher echelons of the sport. As well as a secured spot on the 2020 JWRC entry list, we also understand the financial implications for young drivers trying to progress their careers and by working with M-Sport and Pirelli, the 60,000 Euro prize fund is another massive boost and will go a long way in giving the winner that helping hand.”

The prize will also be on offer for the 2020 BRC season where it’s also been announced the Junior class will move to a one-make M-Sport Ford Fiesta R2-T series supported by Pirelli.

Campbell added on the 2020 news: “We are pleased the relationship will also extend into the 2020 series where the Junior BRC will become, like the Junior WRC a one-make Fiesta category. This will enable drivers to get themselves up to speed with the latest products from the blue oval – making that step to the global series a seamless and less daunting transition.”

The BRC in recent seasons has seen several drivers including 2016 champion Elfyn Evans and factory Toyota GAZOO Racing drivers Jari-Matti Latvala and Kris Meeke compete in the series before progressing onto the world stage.

The opening round of the 2019 British Rally Championship is the Visit Conwy Cambrian Rally on February 16, with entries for the event now open.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinReddit
Steven Batey

I'm 22 and a third year Sports Journalism student at the University of Sunderland. I currently cover championships including the British, European and World Rally and British Rallycross championships for The Checkered Flag.

Related articles

13 Entries Confirmed for 2019 FIA Junior WRC

January 16, 2019

Greensmith Heads M-Sport WRC2 Effort; Could Make WRC...

January 9, 2019

Formula 1 teams reject qualifying tyre rule change

December 14, 2018

Junior WRC Championship announces 2019 calendar

November 9, 2018

Pirelli expecting one-stop strategy to lead to Brazilian...

November 6, 2018

Teemu Suninen on Rally Spain: “You can really...

October 23, 2018

Ken Block ahead of Rally de España –...

October 23, 2018

Sébastien Ogier: “We’ll need to deliver another strong...

October 20, 2018

Isola happy with Pirelli performance in Japan

October 10, 2018

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More