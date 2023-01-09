Creighton confirms third year running in the Junior WRC

The 25-year-old Irishman William Crieghton has reveals he has plans to continue in the FIA Junior World Rally Championship this season which will also mark the third year in a row he is doing so.

Creighton revealed a couple of weeks ago that he will attend the season-opener at Rallye Monte-Carlo in the WRC2 class, however, that appearance will be only a one-off for this time as he will swap the Motorsport Ireland Rally Acedemy backed Hyundai i20 N Rally2 car for a M-Sport Poland built Ford Fiesta Rally3 in Rally Sweden next month.

Last year Creighton claimed two podium finishes in Sweden and in Greece which made him to end up fifth overall in the standings come the end of the season.

“I didn’t finish last year thinking, right, I need to work to get towards Monte. It wasn’t really on my radar. It’s a bucket-list event and something I’m really looking forward to, as you can imagine.” Creighton said.

“Never did I think I’d be going into my third year in the Junior WRC, or starting off in Monte-Carlo with a Rally2 car. It’s crazy where things take you and I owe a huge thanks to all the people who’ve supported me – especially the Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy but Sweden is, let’s say, a lot more simple,” he explained, referencing his previous experience on the snowy speed tests around Umeå.”

“It’s only the second year the rally has been based in Umeå. I’ve looked at the videos and I think the organisers have changed about four of the stages to new stages and then the rest is the same, so it didn’t take long to figure out which stages I’ve done before.”

He is currently the second returning driver confirmed to be going the JWRC this season beside Diego Dominguez. The two newcomers are Tom Rensonnet and Creighton’s compariot Eamonn Kelly, the official entry list for Rally Sweden will be revealed on Friday 13 January.