Junior WRC announces the 2023 line-up

The FIA Junior World Rally Championship have now announced the 2023 drivers line-up which consist of 9 drivers from all around the world taking on the five round calendar that starts with the snow rally of Rally Sweden next month.

The drivers will drive an identical car that is the M-Sport Poland built Ford Fiesta Rally3 car. The series went from a long period of two-wheel-drive cars over to four-wheel-drive Rally3-spec last season.

The prize which is up for grab by winning the title is to arrive and drive outings on four European WRC rounds in 2024, driving the sharper Ford Fiesta Rally2 car and the winner also receives a tire support package from the series tire supplier Pirelli.

William Creighton is one of the favorites to take the title this season, he confirmed his entry last week and will be going for a third year in a row in the series. Returning to the series after one outing in 2016 is the 27-year-old Frenchman Laurent Pellier, he is the only driver in the series who has a 100% winning record after he won the only outing 2016 Tour de Corse.

Another favorite for the title is the M-Sport Ford WRT driver Gregoire Munster, he will also be running a program in the WRC2 this season for the team but also made a surprise entry to the JWRC in search of gaining more experience.

Newcomers for this season are quite a lot but some familiar names are in the entries. Diego Dominguez challenged for the WRC3 title last season but this year he is going for the JWRC, the 2022 British Junior Rally Champion Eamonn Kelly is a strong favorite, and also the Belgian star Tom Rensonnet.

Spain can share a lot this season as they will be having two candidates of Raúl Hernández and Roberto Blach, while Africa will be represented by Hamza Anwar from Kenya.

2023 FIA Junior World Rally Championship entry list