Kelly is the next Irish youngster to take part in 2023 JWRC

The 24-year-old Irish rising talent Eamonn Kelly is the latest driver to confirm a go in the 2023 FIA Junior World Rally Championship which starts with Rally Sweden in February.

Kelly who is born in the famous Donegal area has been a fast learner in his rally career. Just 18 months ago he made his gravel debut and finished in the runner-up spot in the 2021 British Junior Rally Championship and last season he became better as he managed to clinch the title in a very tough competition throughout the year.

His success on both gravel and asphalt has earned him Billy Coleman Award which is presented each year at the Motorsport Ireland gala for those youngsters who are rising through the ranks.

Now he will take another step up in his career as he will be taking on the 2023 Junior WRC title facing some of the world´s best junior rally drivers. He will also continue his partnership with the co-driver Conor Mohan and next weekend the duo will take part in the Finnish round of the Arctic Lapland Rally to gain some snow experience ahead of Sweden a month later.

“I believe it is the best place for me to go to further myself and my rallying career, it is a hugely exciting challenge with a lot of firsts – I can’t wait. The past two years of my rally career have been very positive with good success, so I feel the time is right to make a jump like this.” Kelly said.