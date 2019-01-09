TCR UKTCR EuropeTCR International Series

Kissling Motorsport retire from all Motorsport activities

by Phil Kinch
Darelle Wilson. Credit: Jakob Ebrey Photography

Kissling Motorsport have confirmed that they have brought their Motorsport activities to an end, after forty-one years in the business.

The German-based team confirmed the news on their Social Media page this week, where they also confirmed that reasons behind their decision. The team also confirmed that the Opel Astra TCR Programme will be unaffected by this decision.

“For private reasons, and in view of the changed structures at Opel, Kissling Motorsport will retire after 41 years from the motorsport business,” said the team’s statement.

The Opel Astra made its debut in TCR Competition during the 2016 TCR International Series. Credit: GM/Opel Media

“After 20 championship titles, and more than 600 individual victories with Opel vehicles by Kissling, we say goodbye to the motorsport stage.”

“A big thank you to our customers, partners, fans, friends and of course every single employee without whom this success story would never have been possible. Our current projects such as the Astra TCR will be continued by experienced partners.”

Soon after the statement from Kissling Motorsport, Lubner Motorsport confirmed that they have taken on Technical and Logistics operations for all customers whilst VMax Engineering confirmed that they are stepping in to supply ECU and Engine services to all customers.

Harald Procyzk secured the 2018 ADAC TCR Germany Drivers Title in the Opel Astra. Credit: ADAC Motorsport

Kissling Motorsport were the chosen supplier for the Opel Astra TCR car when this was launched back in 2016 and have been supplying cars and service to teams involved in various TCR Series around Europe.

The Opel Astra TCR has seen competition in the TCR International Series during the 2016 and 2017 seasons whilst various customer teams used the car in TCR Italy, ADAC TCR Germany and TCR UK last year. The car has also been a popular choice in the VLN Endurance Series.

2018 was its most successful season where Austrian driver Harald Procyzk took three wins and secured the Drivers Title in the ADAC TCR Germany Series.

I have been a very passionate fan of Motorsport for over 30 years with Touring Cars as my favourite form of Motor Racing. I cover The TCR UK Series, The TCR Europe Series and The FIA World Touring Car Cup (WTCR) as well as following various TCR Series around the world.

