McKenna and Saarelainen to Return to GT5 for Xentek

The Ginetta GT5 Challenge will see a pair of familiar faces stay on for the 2019 season as podium-finisher Scott McKenna and Finnish driver Sami Sarrelainen join Xentek Motorsport for the upcoming season.

McKenna is no stranger to world of Ginetta’s having made his debut in the Ginetta Junior Championship in 2017 before moving up to GT5 last season with HHC Motorsport. The 17-year-old will move across to their rivals Xentek, as he looks to complete a full season after being forced to miss two rounds last year.

Despite this absence, he finished the year seventh, as the highest placed driver to miss more than one round. He picked up silverware at Rockingham and Silverstone and a pole position, so will be looking to once again be a regular at the front of the grid.

“I’m only a couple of seasons into my racing career, however, one of the most valuable lessons I’ve learnt is the importance of working within a team. A driver must have complete confidence in the team around him,” said McKenna.



“I couldn’t think of a better team to place my trust in than Xentek Motorsport. The outfit has a fantastic track record of success in this championship, and that only serves to inspire me to give my very best. I can’t wait for the season to start.”

Joining him will be GT5 regular Sami Saarelainen.

The Finn’s first taste of racing came in 2017 and was mostly on course for a full campaign last year until he was called away for professional commitments with Finland’s National Air Force. He’ll once again be racing for Xentek.

He said; “I am happy to be teaming up with Xentek Motorsport for 2019. After racing with the team in 2018, we took some big steps forward. Everything within the team feels professional and we have a great environment. I want to be fighting at the front from the moment the lights go green at Oulton Park and I know I have the right team to support me.”

Completing the team will be Gus Bowers, who had already been confirmed earlier in the winter.

Also announced this week was Dale Albutt. After finishing fourth in the AM class last season, the Worcestershire-based driver will return to AM’s with Quattro Motorsport. Albutt, 31, was notable for finishing every race last year, in a series that can prove to be challenging due to the regular 30 car grids and the fact he was an independent entry.

Team manager Richard Evans commented on his decision, saying; “You could see how far he had come from the start of the season, and all off his own back. With our experience in Ginetta’s, we will hopefully push him forward by giving him a car prepared and ready to attack.”