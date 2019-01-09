ERC Junior Under 27British Rally ChampionshipEuropean Rally Championship

Munnings Secures Red Bull UK Backing; Aims For Rally GB Appearance

by Steven Batey
written by Steven Batey
Munnings Secures Red Bull UK Backing; Aims For Rally GB Appearance
Catie Munnings. Photo Credit: Thomas Fenetre / DPPI

Catie Munnings has become the first woman in motorsport to be signed by Red Bull UK and hopes she will be able to compete at Wales Rally GB later this year.

21 year old Munnings has entered the FIA European Junior Under 27 and ERC Ladies Trophy classes for the last three years and will continue to do so with the Red Bull deal.

She is also now aiming to compete in more rallies throughout 2019, including in the British Rally Championship when her European commitments don’t clash, and also on the British round of the FIA World Rally Championship in October.

Munnings said to Autosport: “I’m hoping this is a long-term relationship with Red Bull and I’m honoured to join some of the amazing athletes that are involved with the brand.”

Photo Credit: Alexandre Guillaumot / DPPI

“I’m planning on doing the ERC again with my 208 and Sainteloc Racing, but also some rounds of the British Rally Championship as I’ve never competed on any major events in the UK before. I’ll bring Sainteloc over for those as they do so much more than look after the car, with testing and physical preparation.”

She added about aiming to compete on Rally GB: “I’m definitely working towards Rally GB at the end of the year as well, that’s also in my plans. It would be great to build more of a presence in the UK.”

In 2018, Munnings finished in the top five in the ERC U27 class on three occasions, including on the Azores Airlines Rallye and Rally Liepāja in the Santeloc Junior Team Peugeot 208 R2.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinReddit
Steven Batey

I'm 22 and a third year Sports Journalism student at the University of Sunderland. I currently cover championships including the British, European and World Rally and British Rallycross championships for The Checkered Flag.

Related articles

R4 Oreca Kit Part of ERC2 for 2019

December 10, 2018

MOL Racing Move to Volkswagen Power For 2019...

December 10, 2018

BRR Switch To Volkswagen’s For 2019 ERC

November 22, 2018

2018 Rally Liepāja: Gryazin Wins in Latvia and...

October 18, 2018

Preview: 2018 Rally Liepāja: Three Way Battle For...

October 10, 2018

2018 Rally Poland: Gryazin Wins as Lukyanuk Secures...

September 25, 2018

Preview: 2018 ERC Rally Poland – Lukyanuk to...

September 21, 2018

Barum Czech Rally Zlín: Kopecký Comes Back to...

August 28, 2018

Preview: Barum Czech Rally Zlín – Can Kopecký...

August 22, 2018

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More