Munnings Secures Red Bull UK Backing; Aims For Rally GB Appearance

Catie Munnings has become the first woman in motorsport to be signed by Red Bull UK and hopes she will be able to compete at Wales Rally GB later this year.

21 year old Munnings has entered the FIA European Junior Under 27 and ERC Ladies Trophy classes for the last three years and will continue to do so with the Red Bull deal.

She is also now aiming to compete in more rallies throughout 2019, including in the British Rally Championship when her European commitments don’t clash, and also on the British round of the FIA World Rally Championship in October.

Munnings said to Autosport: “I’m hoping this is a long-term relationship with Red Bull and I’m honoured to join some of the amazing athletes that are involved with the brand.”

“I’m planning on doing the ERC again with my 208 and Sainteloc Racing, but also some rounds of the British Rally Championship as I’ve never competed on any major events in the UK before. I’ll bring Sainteloc over for those as they do so much more than look after the car, with testing and physical preparation.”

She added about aiming to compete on Rally GB: “I’m definitely working towards Rally GB at the end of the year as well, that’s also in my plans. It would be great to build more of a presence in the UK.”

In 2018, Munnings finished in the top five in the ERC U27 class on three occasions, including on the Azores Airlines Rallye and Rally Liepāja in the Santeloc Junior Team Peugeot 208 R2.