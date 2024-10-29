Lancia launches Trofeo Lancia Rally for Ypsilon Rally4 HF

Lancia will make their return to motorsport in 2025 with the inaugural Trofeo Lancia Rally, a spec rally series for the new Ypsilon Rally4 HF. Its champion will then be assured a spot on the Lancia Corse HF factory team for the 2026 European Rally Championship.

The Italian marque competed in a variety of disciplines including Formula One and endurance racing, but the bulk of their successes came in rallying with ten World Rally Championships as a manufacturer and five for drivers. The Lancia 037 and Delta, competing as Martini Racing, were among the most iconic cars of the 1980s as the former claimed the 1983 constructor’s title and the latter notched six in a row from 1987 to 1992.

The factory racing programme was shuttered at the end of 1992. Over three decades later, in 2022, Stellantis returned to racing with the Lancia Delta Evo-e RX piloted by Sébastien Loeb and Guerlain Chicherit in the FIA World Rallycross Championship, though the cars were destroyed by a fire later in the 2023 season.

Produced in tandem with a production counterpart by the same name, the Lancia Ypsilon Rally4 HF is an electric rally car that features a 212-horsepower engine, a five-speed transmission, and a limited-slip differential. Stellantis Motorsport began selling the car for customers on Friday at €74,500 each.

“2025 will mark the return of Lancia to motorsport as we aim to reestablish our presence in contemporary motorsport competitions,” said Lancia CEO Luca Napolitano. “With a mix of tradition and innovation, Lancia looks to the future with passion and ambition. With 2026 set to be the year of the Gamma flagship, which will be produced in Stellantis’ Melfi factory, 2025 is dedicated to the return of the haloed HF name, which will first make an appearance on the Ypsilon and later show up on the Gamma and the new Delta with the HF Integrale label.

“Whenever the HF gets mentioned, one can’t help but recall the legendary Stratos, 037, and Delta, which dominated rally racing for 20 years, winning a total fifteen World Championships in Drivers’ and Constructors’ competitions, a record which has yet to be broken. We have always been leaders in motorsport and rally, but now, with the trademark elegance and simplicity which sets us apart, we are making a comeback to Rally4, the developmental category for tomorrow’s professional drivers, as we look to improve upon our past with passion and pride.”

The Trofeo Lancia Rally will support the Italian Rally Championship, appearing at six rounds with three age classes: Junior for drivers under 25, Master for those from 25 to 35, and Expert for 35 and over. Lancia will provide assistance to all teams.