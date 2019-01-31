Mutation Motorsport Line-up for Ginetta GT5 Challenge Confirmed.

Altima Academy with Mutation Motorsport has confirmed that Danny Harrison and Antony Weeks, are to join Josh Steed on the grid in the Ginetta GT5 Challenge.

Harrison, 18 , from Billericay, Essex, will debut in the pro class of the the GT5 Challenge. After two great seasons in the Ford Fiesta ST Championship, where he scored a total of 7 race wins and 16 podium finishes. Taking 6th place in the overall standings last season.

“After racing front wheel drive machinery for three years, I wanted to up my challenge in 2019 and try something different.” said Harrison. “The Ginetta G40 is a great car to drive, a “proper” car where as a driver you have to be physically and mentally fit to get the best from them.”

Meanwhile Weeks, at 38 , from Weston-super-mare, is very much the grandad of the the team. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience, which can only help to strengthen and develop the team in the new season.

This will be useful for his other role within the team, heading up the Altima Academy. The academy’s aim is to take talented drivers from all backgrounds, and give them a chance to succeed in the Ginetta family.

“With the Altima Academy, we want to take drivers with the talent to succeed but not the budget, and get them into a race seat so they can show what they can do. One-make championships are the best place to do this and we knew the Ginetta GT5 Challenge was the perfect series for us.”

In 2018, Antony competed in the Castle Combe Racing Club Saloon Car Championship, where he took two podium finishes and he became the seasonal lap record holder.