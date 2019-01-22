ROWE Racing switch from BMW to Porsche for Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup

2016 24 Hours of Spa winners ROWE Racing are set to switch away from BMW for the upcoming Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup.

The team will enter one Porsche 911 GT3 R for the full Blancpain Endurance season along with an additional Porsche for the 2019 Total 24 hours of Spa as they aim to reclaim the jewel in the crown title for the Blancpain series.

With a switch of manufacturers for the team, a new opportunity for drivers is presented as they field six from the Porsche factory roster.

Heading up the line up for the 24 hour race is Le Mans winner Nick Tandy, Frédéric Makowiecki and Patrick Pilet.

While this is a one-off entry, the sister car will enter all five races in 2019 season with Dirk Werner and with two Porsche Young Professionals Matt Campbell and Dennis Olsen.

ROWE Racing sets sights on Spa glory

“2019 brings an exciting new project for ROWE Racing.” said Team Principal Hans-Peter Naundorf, “We are realigning our international appearances in a totally new direction and are particularly delighted to contest the 24 Hours of Spa with Porsche.

“It is a real honour for us that such a renowned manufacturer that enjoys great success in motorsport such as Porsche is placing their trust in our team to compete with the latest generation of the 911 GT3 R.

“The name Porsche has a special ring to it in motorsport as a whole and in the sports car sector in particular. We not only have an extremely competitive race car, but also get to work with first-class Porsche drivers, whose successes speak for themselves.

“We are particularly looking forward to Spa, a track that we have the very best memories of. We definitely want to be fighting for the win there again, and would love to repeat the success of 2016. Back then we were victorious in Spa the very first year in a car that was totally new to us.”