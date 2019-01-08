Schumacher set for F3 debut with alongside girlfriend Viviven Keszthelyi

David Schumacher will make his Formula 3 debut this weekend as he competes in the opening round of the FIA Asian F3 Winter Series.

The son of former Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher will line up on the grid at Buriram International Circuit in Thailand alongside girlfriend Viviven Keszthelyi, who was announced for the series last week.

In 2018 Keszthelyi became the GT4 (Grand Touring) Audi Sport R8 LMS Cup rookie champion while Schumacher picked up the rookie title in the ADAC Formula 4 championship.

“Many of our close friends have asked us, how entering the same championship would affect our relationship.” said Keszthelyi.

“This is irrelevant, as both of us keep our careers in mind and it is essential for a professional racing driver to be able differentiate private life from racing.

“Besides that we would like to achieve the best possible results, we will have different goals for our first F3 championship. David already has experience in the formula category, his main goal will be to get to know to the car.

“For me, it will be my first championship with a formula car, so I consider gaining experience, mastering the driving technique and preparing for the W Series to be the priority”