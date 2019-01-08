F3 Asian Championship

Schumacher set for F3 debut with alongside girlfriend Viviven Keszthelyi

by Vince Pettit
written by Vince Pettit
Schumacher set for F3 debut with alongside girlfriend Viviven Keszthelyi
Credit: BlackArts Racing

David Schumacher will make his Formula 3 debut this weekend as he competes in the opening round of the FIA Asian F3 Winter Series.

The son of former Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher will line up on the grid at Buriram International Circuit in Thailand alongside girlfriend Viviven Keszthelyi, who was announced for the series last week.

In 2018 Keszthelyi became the GT4 (Grand Touring) Audi Sport R8 LMS Cup rookie champion while Schumacher picked up the rookie title in the ADAC Formula 4 championship.

“Many of our close friends have asked us, how entering the same championship would affect our relationship.” said Keszthelyi.

“This is irrelevant, as both of us keep our careers in mind and it is essential for a professional racing driver to be able differentiate private life from racing.

“Besides that we would like to achieve the best possible results, we will have different goals for our first F3 championship. David already has experience in the formula category, his main goal will be to get to know to the car.

“For me, it will be my first championship with a formula car, so I consider gaining experience, mastering the driving technique and preparing for the W Series to be the priority”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinReddit
Vince Pettit

Editor-In-Chief of The Checkered Flag who grew up visiting race circuits around the UK. Outside of motor sport he loves music, photography, NBA and NFL.

Related articles

Ticktum targeting FIA Superlicence points with Asian F3...

January 8, 2019

David Schumacher: A New Name for the Dynasty

October 2, 2018

Schumacher Claims Rookie Title During Clean Sweep for...

September 23, 2018

Collet & Ptáček Joins Grid as ADAC F4...

September 21, 2018

Mick Schumacher Would ‘Touch Hearts’ Of Fans In...

August 9, 2018

Zendeli Clinches Championship with Round to Spare

August 5, 2018

Zendeli Extends ADAC F4 Lead in Front of...

July 22, 2018

Hughes Takes Hat-Trick of Wins in Inaugural F3...

July 15, 2018

Lawson Hits Back After Problems for Zendeli at...

May 22, 2018

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More