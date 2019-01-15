Shedden and Neal partner again for Bathurst 12 Hour

Former British Touring Car Championship team-mates Gordon Shedden and Matt Neal will reunite for the 2019 Bathurst 12 Hours.

The pair will share the Audi Sport Team MPC Audi R8 LMS with Pete Storey for the opening round of the 2019 Intercontinental GT Challenge next month.

It will be the first time the two have raced together since Shedden left the BTCC to compete for Audi in the WTCR in 2018.

Shedden and Neal spent more than a decade as team-mates at Team Dynamics – claiming six titles between them and countless victories.

Both have experience racing at Bathurst.

Shedden has competed in the 12 hour endurance race twice – both times with Storey and fellow Brit Ben Gower. Their 2014 race ended after 68 laps when the team retired. The following year they finished P23 of 34 finishers.

Neal finished second in the Bathurst 1000 in 1998, before returning to the track 10 years later to compete in the same race, when he retired 21 laps before the chequered flag.

“It’s a great combination and we’re really happy how it’s all come together,” said team boss Troy Russell.

“All three drivers have been to Bathurst before and the experience that Matt and Gordon bring mean they should be a good chance at having a crack at the Pro-Am class this year.

“We’re assembled a strong team overall and are looking forward to more success for Audi on the Mountain this year.”