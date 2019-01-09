Skelton aiming for the title in second season with JHR Developments

Josh Skelton will continue with JHR Developments for his second season in the British Formula 4 championship as the team evaluates a four-car campaign for 2019.

Skelton made his car racing debut with the team last season, where he picked up multiple rookie podiums and finished 10th in the overall championship standings.

With a year’s experience under his belt, Skelton hopes to challenge for the title as he spearheads JHR’s 2019 F4 challenge.

“We had a good learning year last year and I’m looking forward to carrying over the experience into this season,” he said.

“It’s great staying with the JHR team as I know the guys well and so it will mean we can focus on getting results.

“My objective is the top three in the championship and race victories, but I’m optimistic we can go for the title. I really enjoyed Knockhill and Croft last year and we get two chances to visit Thruxton, which I also enjoyed.”

The 18-year-old has begun testing for the upcoming season over the winter and has already shown improvements , according to team boss Steve Hunter.

JHR Developments came close to its maiden F4 title last year, when Ayrton Simmons finished second overall after a strong start to the season.

Hunter has no doubts Skelton will be able to follow in his former team-mate’s footsteps and challenge for the title this year.

“We all believe he will be at the sharp end of the gird as he looks forward to a full campaign with the team,” Hunter said.

“I’m sure he’ll build on the promising form he demonstrated last year. He has already shown improvement in his lap times during winter testing, so things are falling into place and he clearly feels comfortable in the car.

“We had a good learning year together for his first time out of karts, and he’ll no doubt be a driver challenging for the title in 2019.”