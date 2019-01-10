TCR UK

Sonenscher appointed as Chief Operating Officer for TCR UK

by James Bowers
written by James Bowers
Lotti-Sonenscher-TCRUK
Image Credit: TCR UK Series

In an effort to further develop the TCR UK Series, David Sonenscher has been hired to take on the role of Chief Operating Officer, as the championship heads into its second season.

Sonenscher has been a loyal professional within the WSC Group, the organisation which created and continues to develop the TCR concept worldwide, for many years now. His involvement with the category stems back to 2015, where he played an an integral role in the inception and promotion of the TCR Asia Series.

More recently, Sonenscher has launched the brand new TCR Malaysia championship, which gets underway in just a couple of weeks at Sepang. The Malaysian series has been met with a lot of positivity as TCR continues to lay down foundations in Asia, with drivers such as Luca Engstler, Sunny Wong, Alex Hui, Michael Choi and Kenneth Lau already committed to the competition.

Director of WSC, Marcello Lotti, spoke in glowing terms of Sonenscher’s appointment, saying: “I have been working for many years with David and we have developed a fruitful professional and personal relationship. His experience and enthusiasm will surely help TCR UK to grow further in its second season.”

Sonenscher also had his say about his new role within the TCR family: “It’s an honour for me to be involved in TCR UK. This will require a lot of travelling around the world to match my commitments in the Far East, but I have strong motivation and I’m sure we can do a good job.”

 

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinReddit
James Bowers

University student and avid tin-top fan. Covers the World Touring Car Cup, TCR Europe and the TCR UK Series for TheCheckeredFlag.co.uk.

Related articles

Kent hails successful end of season test in...

January 5, 2019

2018 WTCR Season Review: Tarquini’s fairytale Comeback

December 30, 2018

TCR UK to race together with TCR Europe...

December 5, 2018

TCR UK Series Announces 2019 Calendar

November 14, 2018

ETCR Series set for competitive debut in 2020

October 22, 2018

Marcello Lotti – “The success of TCR is...

April 17, 2018

Marcello Lotti – “TCR UK will be a...

April 16, 2018

Season Preview: 2018 World Touring Car Cup

April 6, 2018

New e-TCR Series launched as touring car racing...

March 19, 2018

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More