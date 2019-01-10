Sonenscher appointed as Chief Operating Officer for TCR UK

In an effort to further develop the TCR UK Series, David Sonenscher has been hired to take on the role of Chief Operating Officer, as the championship heads into its second season.

Sonenscher has been a loyal professional within the WSC Group, the organisation which created and continues to develop the TCR concept worldwide, for many years now. His involvement with the category stems back to 2015, where he played an an integral role in the inception and promotion of the TCR Asia Series.

More recently, Sonenscher has launched the brand new TCR Malaysia championship, which gets underway in just a couple of weeks at Sepang. The Malaysian series has been met with a lot of positivity as TCR continues to lay down foundations in Asia, with drivers such as Luca Engstler, Sunny Wong, Alex Hui, Michael Choi and Kenneth Lau already committed to the competition.

Director of WSC, Marcello Lotti, spoke in glowing terms of Sonenscher’s appointment, saying: “I have been working for many years with David and we have developed a fruitful professional and personal relationship. His experience and enthusiasm will surely help TCR UK to grow further in its second season.”

Sonenscher also had his say about his new role within the TCR family: “It’s an honour for me to be involved in TCR UK. This will require a lot of travelling around the world to match my commitments in the Far East, but I have strong motivation and I’m sure we can do a good job.”