TCR UK

TCR UK to adjust weekend format for 2019

by James Bowers
written by James Bowers
TCRUK-Quali-Race-Changes-2019-TCRUK
Image Credit: TCR UK Series

Aiming to mirror the rest of the world’s major TCR championships, the TCR UK Series will adjust its qualifying and race formats for the 2019 season.

Starting with qualifying, the championship will ditch its single 30-minute sessions from 2018 in favour of a two-part knockout format this year. Similar to what we’ve seen in many other series, the TCR UK competitors will now have to progress from Q1 (which shall last 20 minutes) into Q2 (which is scheduled to last for only 10 minutes) in order to battle for pole position.

The combined result from both qualifying sessions will form the starting grid for the first race of the weekend. However, Race 2’s grid will be formed by reversing the order of the top ten qualifiers. This simplifies the system which was used last year, as the 2018 reversed grids were decided by reversing each driver’s second-fastest lap times. The new way of doing things can undoubtedly be seen as an improvement as it will surely be far easier to follow.

We also saw many front-running drivers exploit the previous system by only setting one flying lap, and therefore grabbing the front-row grid slots for both races. With this rule change, that is no longer possible.

In addition, there will also be adjustments made to the championship’s race lengths too. Previously, each race lasted half an hour, but that length has been reduced to 23 minutes + 1 lap for 2019,  equal to what you will see in the TCR Europe Series. The suggestion is that shorter races will entice drivers to be more attack-minded instead of having to conserve the car. Time will tell if this proves to be the case.

Newly-appointed C.O.O of TCR UK, David Sonenscher, said: “The changes we’re announcing today will mean TCR UK will run to the same format as other TCR championships and series. Reducing the race durations should ensure closer and more exciting racing for the drivers and fans to enjoy while the changes to Qualifying are aimed at simplifying the system. We’ll be making further announcements in the coming days about other changes to the championship in readiness for the 2019 season.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinReddit
James Bowers

University student and avid tin-top fan. Covers the World Touring Car Cup, TCR Europe and the TCR UK Series for TheCheckeredFlag.co.uk.

Related articles

Tim Docker – “I’m looking forward to returning...

January 23, 2019

Lewis Kent – “We’ll be back to improve...

January 21, 2019

SWR encouraged by ‘positive signals’ surrounding 2019 TCR...

January 15, 2019

Sonenscher appointed as Chief Operating Officer for TCR...

January 10, 2019

Kent hails successful end of season test in...

January 5, 2019

TCR UK to race together with TCR Europe...

December 5, 2018

TCR UK Series Announces 2019 Calendar

November 14, 2018

TCR UK confirms prizes and interest from European...

February 28, 2018

5-round calendar unveiled for TCR Asia

January 17, 2018

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More