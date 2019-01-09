Will Martin continues with Richardson Racing for second Ginetta campaign

Will Martin will continue with Richardson Racing for a second season in the Ginetta Junior championship.

The 15-year-old joined the championship as a privateer last season, taking a number of top 10 finishes before joining Richardson Racing for the second half of the season.

Martin has opted to continue the partnership for a second season as he battles for overall honours in 2019.

“I’m very proud to be re-joining Richardson Racing for my second year in the Ginetta Junior Championship,” he said. “I feel that I learned a lot during my time with the team in 2018 and we were able to make good progress together, which puts me in a strong position going into 2019.

“I feel very humble to be returning to the series again and I fully intend to make the most of the opportunity that I have. I believe the team and I will work perfectly together, and I can’t wait to start working with them to prepare for the new season.

“I’m sure that when the action kicks off at Brands Hatch, we will be up at the sharp end of the grid challenging for podiums, and I’m confident that we will be able to achieve some great results together during the year ahead.”

Martin finished 14th in the overall championship last season, with a best finish of eighth at Oulton Park.

Team boss Gwyn Richardson is confident he will continue to improve over the season and push towards the front of the field.

“We’re really pleased to be able to welcome Will onboard for a full season in 2019,” he said. “He showed a lot of promise in 2018 and settled in well with the team when he joined us for the final four rounds.

“Even in a relatively short space of time, we saw a lot of improvement in him as a driver and are confident that he can make big strides forwards during the season ahead.

“With a year of experience under his belt, we’re confident about what Will can achieve on track and are sure he can soon be challenging for silverware towards the sharp end of the gird.”

Martin is the first driver to be confirmed for Richardson Racing’s Ginetta Junior campaign. Also confirmed for the upcoming season is In2Racing’s Zak Taylor and Ginetta Junior Scholarship winner Ethan Brooks.