Alex Marquez ended the second day of testing at Jerez on top after edging out Brad Binder and Jorge Navarro in a tight session.

The Marc VDS rider posted a fastest lap-time of 1:41.208, pipping Binder by +0.076s. Meanwhile, Navarro was only a further +0.018s behind on the Speed Up machine.

Lorenzo Baldassarri ended a windy day of testing in fourth spot, and he too was only less than a tenth behind Navarro. Luca Marini finished his day in fifth spot, however his 1:41.146 from day one is still the quickest lap-time overall in this test. In fact, Marini’s day one lap was quicker than last year’s pole lap set by Baldassarri.

Sam Lowes continued to impress on the Federal Oil Gresini machine, ending the day in sixth. Remy Gardner was inside the top 10 once again, improving from 10th on day one to finish seventh.

Marcel Schrötter was eighth, ahead of Marquez’s new teammate, Xavi Vierge. Enea Bastianini completed the top 10 for the Italtrans Racing Team, improving on day one by two positions. The Italian was also the quickest rookie, despite suffering a crash in today’s session. Iker Lecuona was next in 11th.

The reigning Moto3 champion Jorge Martin ended the day in 13th for KTM, just behind fellow series rookie Nicolo Bulega.

Britain’s Jake Dixon would end the second day down in 29th as he continues to adapt to the Moto2 bike following is switch from the Bennetts British Superbike Championship.

The official test at Jerez continues tomorrow as the paddock gears up for the opening race of the season at Qatar on March 10.