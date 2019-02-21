Aron Canet found some improvements on the second day of testing at Jerez to end the day on top of the timing sheets for the Sterilgarda Max Racing Team.

In another tight testing session, the top three were within a tenth of one another at the end of the day, with Canet’s lap-time of 1:46.455 enough to put the Spaniard on top.

Jaume Masia was his closest rival, whilst day one pacesetter Tony Arbolino was third on the Snipers Team machine. With the conditions a little windier on day two, Arbolino’s lap-time from the opening day (1:46.153) is still the quickest overall.

The Leopard Racing duo of Lorenzo Dalla Porta and Marcos Ramirez ended the day in fourth and fifth places respectively. They were followed by another team pairing, with the Estrella Galicia duo of Alonso Lopez and rookie Sergio Garcia in sixth and seventh. Despite being a newcomer to the championship, Garcia is showing great potential having ending the opening day in second.

Ayumu Sasaki improved on his 14th position from day one to end the session in eighth. Dennis Foggia was ninth for Team Sky Racing VR46, with Moto3 rookie Ai Ogura completing the top 10.

It was a difficult day for the British riders, with John McPhee and Tom Booth-Amos’s sessions hampered by crashes. McPhee would end the day in 17th, whilst Booth-Amos was down in 29th on the CIP Green Power KTM.

The returning Romano Fenati, who had his original 2019 MV Agusta Moto2 contract terminated following the shocking brake-grabbing incident in September, ended the day in 14th.

The reigning CEV Repsol Moto3 Junior champion Raul Fernandez completed the top 15 on the Angel Nieto Team KTM.

The official test at Jerez continues tomorrow as the Moto3 teams continue their preparations for the opening race of the season at Qatar on March 10.