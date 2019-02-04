Charlie Budd set for Ginetta GT5 Challenge 2019

With a 14 year racing career, already under his belt, Charlie Budd, brings a hoard of experience to 2019’s Ginetta GT5 Challenge. His previous exploits include oval racing, junior rallycross and circuit racing.

Last season, saw the 26-year-old from Henley-on-Thames, compete in the Mini Migila Challenge, where he finished a respectable 7th overall. In 2017, however, Charlie was crowned champion of the Mini Se7en Challenge, taking 12 podiums from 14 rounds. Only dropping 21 points across the entire season.

With continued support from Pristine Condition International, Budd appears to be highly motivated and ready from the challenge ahead.

“The Ginetta GT5 Challenge is not only completely new to me, but also to the team of guys who will be helping to run the car. All my circuit racing so far has been in front-wheel drive Minis, so the key for us this year will be seat time to learn the new car. I am confident that we will be able to push for some strong results as the season progresses.”

2019 sees, the GT5 Challenge, run alongside 4 British GT Championship meetings and 2 BTCC meetings, fillings gaps in the programme when the Ginetta GT4 Supercup is absent.