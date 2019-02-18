Daniel Budd set for Ginetta debut in 2019 GT5 Challenge

Daniel Budd will join his brother Charlie on the Ginetta GT5 Challenge grid this season as a privateer entrant.

Budds career started when he was just ten years old it has involved spells in oval track racing and Minicross being followed by a move into circuit racing back in 2008. However his next venture and latest chapter shall be in the highly competitive Ginetta GT 5 Challenge.

For the last four seasons the 37-year old has competed in the Dunlop Mini Se7en Challenge; with last season,2018, seeing him with an impressive campaign of four podium finishes and a win during the Mini Festival at Brands hatch.

“The Ginetta GT5 Challenge is going to be a huge challenge for us all.” said Budd. “As a family and group of friends, all we have ever known is classic mini racing.

“This is a big step up for us, but we are excited for the new challenge. Strong consistent finishes has to be the sensible and realistic goal, but we will pushing for some standout results too.”

The Ginetta GT5 season gets underway on 20 April at Donington Park as part of the SRO package supporting the British GT championship.