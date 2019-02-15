Darelle Wilson returns with iconic green Astra

DW Racing have announced that they will stick with their bright green Vauxhall Astra for a fresh assault on the TCR UK Series in 2019.

Darelle Wilson will be back behind the wheel of the eye-catching car, and will no doubt be hoping for better luck during this campaign.

Despite showing glimpses of strong pace throughout 2018, the Astra was consistently mired with technical issues, leaving Wilson unable to properly showcase his talent. Although the conditions weren’t optimal for him, Wilson still managed to secure a best result of 4th place at Knockhill, suggesting that there is plenty of untapped potential within the team for an exciting 2019 campaign.

On the technical side of things, there’s reason to be optimistic too. Following the unfortunate demise of long-time Opel racing partner, Kissling Motorsport, a new customer racing support network has been set-up by Lubner Motorsport and VMax Engineering. This new alliance will support both new and existing Opel/Vauxhall TCR competitors.

DW Racing team manager, Les Latham, spoke more in detail about the positive atmosphere surrounding the team for their upcoming TCR UK programme:

“Announcing our 2019 entry is a really positive step for us and we’re looking forward to the season. We made a few mistakes last year but we’ve learnt from them and we now know the Astra really well. We’re still talking to a few sponsors, but we’d like to thank Taylex Displays and Exhibitions for continuing their support into 2019.”

“There was no real help for us last season as we were running the only Astra in the UK and all the cars in TCR Germany were on a different tyre. That’s changed for 2019, so we hope we can share information and benefit from the fact that there’ll be something like twice as many Astras competing across Europe as there were last year. We’re also positive about the changes behind the scenes; we already have a relationship with VMax Engineering and Lubner Motorsport is in a good position to look after customer cars.”

“2018 was very much a year of getting all our ducks in a row and so we should hit the ground running at Snetterton in April. We have a good understanding of the car, we have a good support network in place and there has been a restructuring of the team that’ll allow Darelle to focus on his driving and let us concentrate on running the car. It’s difficult to make predictions about results until we know the strength of the opposition, but we know the car is quick and Darelle certainly has the ability.”