Finlay Robinson makes jump to UK Clio Cup with Westbourne Motorsport

Eighteen year old Finlay Robinson has been announced as the second Westbourne Motorsport driver for the 2019 Renault UK Clio Cup where he’ll race alongside Ben Colburn.

The former club racer makes the jump into the series following a year in the Michelin Clio Cup Series where he was often fighting at the front of the field. This followed a year in the Road Series of the championship in 2017 where he scored one victory.

As 2019 will be Finlay’s first year in the championship, he’ll be eligible to go for Graduates Cup honours.

With an exciting jump up the Clio ladder confirmed, Finlay is pleased that he shares his progression with Westbourne, “I’ve had a similar career path to James Colburn and James Dorlin with the JSCC and Michelin Clio Series and now the UK Clio Cup.

“But I know this is at another level and the competition gets very fierce – just look at how many drivers have successfully used the Clio Cup to go on to success in touring car or sportscar and GT racing

“However, Westbourne proved yet again in 2018 that they are among the very best on the grid and I feel like family there. They’ve also got a bank of data to work with so I’m looking forward to developing further with them this season.”

Meanwhile, Team Principal James Colburn is hopeful of some strong drives from the youngster, “It’s great to see Finlay continuing his career path with us.

“He is naturally quick, is a proper team player and has shown he is more than capable of looking after himself in other forms of saloon car racing. I am confident he can do very well in his debut season at this level.”