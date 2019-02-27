Gus Burton set for Full Ginetta Junior Championship In 2019 Season

After his Ginetta début at Croft last season, Gus Burton is set to race with Douglas Motorsport in the Ginetta Junior Championship.

Last season Burton race at five race meetings finishing in the top ten in all of his races; taking his best finish of sixth at the season finale at Brands Hatch.

“After spending my races last season adapting to the rear wheel drive Ginetta G40, building on my racecraft and overall pace, I’m confident that this season I’m capable of achieving some great results in the Michelin Ginetta Junior Championship.” said Burton.

Wayne Douglas, team principal added, “We are really happy to have Gus with us for his first full season in the Michelin Ginetta Junior Championship. After getting his first pole positions and leading all four races in the Winter Series, we’re confident he can be running at the front from round one.”

Being a former race winner of the Renault UK Clio Cup Junior series, a full season of the Ginetta Juniors will be the next step on his motorsport career.