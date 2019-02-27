Iconic BMW 3 Series to return to BTCC grid

The 2019 Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship is to welcome back an icon as BMW have confirmed that the 3 Series model is to return to the championship for the first time since 2012.

The BMW 330i M Sport is to replace the hugely successful BMW 125i M Sport for West Surrey Racing which oversaw two drivers titles for Colin Turkington and three manufacturers and team honours the past three seasons.

Historically, the 3 Series between 1988 and 2009 has a superb history in the British Touring Car scene. Producing five drivers titles under Frank Sytner, Will Hoy, Tim Harvey, Joachim Winkelhock and Colin Turkington.

The new 330i M Sport will be making its racing début in the season opener at Brands Hatch on the 6/7 April in the capable hands of Turkington, new WSR recruit Tom Oliphant and the BMW Pirtek Racing backed driver Andrew Jordan.