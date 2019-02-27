BTCC

Iconic BMW 3 Series to return to BTCC grid

by Stuart Richards
West Surrey Racing BMW BTCC
Credit: Nick Moss Design

The 2019 Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship is to welcome back an icon as BMW have confirmed that the 3 Series model is to return to the championship for the first time since 2012.

The BMW 330i M Sport is to replace the hugely successful BMW 125i M Sport for West Surrey Racing which oversaw two drivers titles for Colin Turkington and three manufacturers and team honours the past three seasons.

West Surrey Racing BMW BTCC

Credit: Nick Moss Design

Historically, the 3 Series between 1988 and 2009 has a superb history in the British Touring Car scene. Producing five drivers titles under Frank Sytner, Will Hoy, Tim Harvey, Joachim Winkelhock and Colin Turkington.

The new 330i M Sport will be making its racing début in the season opener at Brands Hatch on the 6/7 April in the capable hands of Turkington, new WSR recruit Tom Oliphant and the BMW Pirtek Racing backed driver Andrew Jordan.

A BTCC fan turned writer with two degrees in Journalism and Media from Nottingham Trent University. Outside of motorsport, Stuart is an admirer of the London Underground and is often found listening to music. Covers the British Touring Car Championship and Renault UK Clio Cup.

