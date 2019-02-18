Josh Cook to line up alongside Smiley at BTC Racing

Former Jack Sears Trophy champion and two time Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship race winner Josh Cook has been announced as a BTC Racing driver for the 2019 season.

Teaming up with Chris Smiley, this will be the first time that Josh has driven a Honda Civic Type R in the series.

Driving for Power Maxed Racing in 2018, Josh had a breakthrough year in the Vauxhall Astra where he scored his first pole position and victory at Donington Park before notching up another win at Thruxton.

Four further podium finishes were scored including a second place following an intense battle with 2017 champion Ashley Sutton in the final race of the season at Brands Hatch.

Excited by the prospect of piloting one of the most successful cars in the NGTC era, twenty-seven year old Cook is also buoyed by the drive and determination that BTC Racing are sharing with him towards success.

“This is a really exciting opportunity for me as there is huge potential for us to get some great results for BTC Racing in 2019 and beyond,” Said the new BTC Racing driver.

“The Honda Civic is a car that I’ve wanted to race for some time and BTC Racing is undeniably a team that has made an impressive entry to the BTCC in the last two years.

“Having met with Steve (Dudman), Bert (Taylor) and the team at their impressive new facilities in Brackley, it’s already very clear that we all share the same objectives and desire to succeed this season.

“They have all the personnel and resources to give me a great chance to be fighting for championship honours this year and give me my best chance to-date at becoming a BTCC champion.”

Team Principal Bert Taylor also shares the belief that Josh can write his name into the BTCC history books. Saying, “I’ve known Josh from day one of his touring car career, where he has consistently shown the same passion and desire that we have here at BTC Racing to succeed.

“He’s already a proven race winner and signing him for this season fits the team’s ethos of hard work at every level as we strive for success. Josh has all the credentials to be a future BTCC champion.

“As a team, we love being part of the BTCC. It’s a highly competitive championship, with lots of top-class drivers and teams. We are a small privately-run outfit, but we feel we can improve on last year and make 2019 an even more exciting season with our two drivers.”