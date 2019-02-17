Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY

Legge on pole for Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy race in Mexico City

by Tom Cairns
Katherine Legge-Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing- Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
Credit: Jaguar Racing

Katherine Legge secured pole position for the second race of the 2018-19 Jaguar I Pace eTrophy in Mexico City.

Her Rahal Letterman Langian Racing team-mate Bryan Sellers completed the front row, less than three tenths behind, with Ad Diriyah race winner Simon Evans third and VIP guest-driver for Mexico City this weekend Salvador Duran in fourth.

Caca Bueno, Stefan Rzadzinski and Sergio Jiminez completed the Pro class in fifth, sixth, and seventh.

Bandar Alesayi was the best of the Pro-Am class in eighth, ahead of Yaqi Zhang, Ahmed Bin-Khanen, Celia Martin and Qi Lin making up the grid for the race later on in the day.

The race itself begins at 20:00 GMT.

Tom Cairns

Currently a Journalist at The Checkered Flag, writing articles most specially within the single-seater categories of motor racing including F1, F2, F3 and Formula E. I've recently graduated from the University of Lincoln with a Masters in Sports Journalism and a Bachelors in Media Production.

