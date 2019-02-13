Lewis Kent returns for second TCR UK campaign

Following a year of learning curves and promising performances, 19 year-old Lewis Kent will get back behind the wheel of his Hyundai i30N TCR for a second season in the TCR UK Series.

In 2019, the young driver will again be backed by the Essex & Kent Motorsport squad; a combination which saw him achieve fifth place in the overall drivers’ championship standings last year.

Kent’s best results over the course of the season were a pair of third place finishes at Brands Hatch and Oulton Park, but a race victory certainly seems attainable ahead of the 2019 campaign.

After a successful Winter test at Portimao circuit with the Hyundai Motorsport engineers, Essex & Kent Motorsport are currently undergoing a rebuild of the car prior to the opening round of the TCR UK Series at Snetterton in April.

With a year’s experience under his belt, Kent is looking forward to a strong 2019 campaign for both himself and the TCR UK Series as a whole: “I’m really excited about this season as we now have the data and also a great insight as to what TCR UK is all about. Hopefully with that data, plus support from Hyundai Motorsport, 2019 is looking really positive.

“We said from the start that 2018 would be a learning year, so to get the two podiums was amazing. We’re now seriously aiming for the championship in 2019 but the beauty of TCR is that we’re also looking at maybe entering another TCR series, depending on budget.”

“I really think that TCR is the future – I hope TCR UK goes a long way and we’re really pleased to have been a part of it from the very start. We’ve made the decision to announce our 2019 entry relatively early to hopefully start a snowball effect and encourage more drivers and teams to sign up.”