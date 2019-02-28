Perez and Gamble switch to Redline for Porsche Carrera Cup GB Pro campaign

Reigning Porsche Carrera Cup GB ProAm champion Seb Perez will make the move up to the Pro category for 2019 alongside team-mate George Gamble who switch to Redline Racing with the continued backing of Amigos.

Perez took six ProAm victories on his way to the class championship and believes that the time is right to make the step up to the Pro category in his second year in the championship.

“I really enjoyed last season in the Carrera Cup, and it was certainly the best of my racing career,” said Perez.

“It was a shaky start and I think I ended race one at Brands in the gravel but like everything you learn by your mistakes and keep fighting.

“I suffered a little with the qualifying pace last season so want to see if I can sort that out this year but having the knowledge and data of a year under my belt will certainly help.

“It certainly won’t be easy though, it’s mega close racing out there so I’ll need to be on top form to get near the podiums.”

While the 19-year-old is hopeful of running at the front of the pack, he remains grounded about the year ahead, setting realistic goals.

“Some of the guys in the series have been doing it for years and still trying to find that elusive tenth of a second here and there,”

“There will be some big challenges this season so I think if I can get a podium or two I’ll be very happy. It’s looking like another ultra-competitive line up in the championship so that’s not going to be easy but that’s to be expected.

“It’s great to have the support of Amigos once again this year and having George as a teammate will help. It should be a good season.”

Perez mixes Road and Rally for 2019

Alongside his Porsche Carrera Cup GB campaign, he will take also take part in selected rallies in the 1977 Amigos Porsche 911 rally car.

“I just grin every time I step into a Porsche, no matter what model, what age or what version they always give you a reason to smile” he says.

Looking at the differences between the two machines Perez explains, “Of course, there are so many differences between the GT3 and the rally car and it will be a big challenge to keep adapting from one to the other.

“The rally car is so very raw, and you really must grab hold of it and push it to the point where it’s almost about to let go, but keep it under control, that’s the challenge there.

“Whereas the GT3 is much smoother and more refined but getting that extra tenth of a second here and there can be quite difficult.

“Whilst I made the switch to the circuits a few years ago, I’ve been fortunate enough to compete in several stage events as well but taking the Porsche out last weekend for the first time was a fantastic experience.

“It’s a great opportunity to compete in two iconic machines this season and I can’t wait to kick start the Carrera Cup in April. If I can get fourth place like in Mallorca in the 911, I’ll be happy with that!”