Race Car Consultants Confirm Three Car Entry For Ginetta GT5 Challenge

The GT5 Challenge was entered by the team, Race Car Consultants, last year with Josh Hislop, for the first time. This year Hislop shall make a return with the team this time in the Pro class joined by Abbi Pulling and team owner David Ellesley who shall compete in the Am class

Hislop entered the championship in 2018 as reigning Ford Fiesta Junior Rookie Champion. Amazing progression throughout the year lead to the 17 year old taking two highly deserved breakthrough top 10 finishes in the season finale at Donington Park.

“I’m really excited to be returning to the Ginetta GT5 Challenge grid with Race Car Consultants for the 2019 season.” said Hislop.

“The championship is extremely competitive and the racing is always really close, so it’s a great place for me to continue my development.

“I’m confident that the hard work I’ve put in with both Andy Priaulx Sports Management and Race Car Consultants over the winter, combined with the knowledge and experience I gained last year, will allow us to become regular challengers for the podium places.”

Stepping up to the Ginetta GT5 season, Pulling is likely to be the youngest driver on the grid as she celebrates her sixteenth birthday a month prior to the season starting. Pulling makes the next step on the Ginetta ladder, having been a top 10 finisher in the Ginetta Juniors last season.

“After joining the Ginetta family briefly in the 2018 Junior Championship, it was a logical step to move up to the GT5 version of the G40.” said Pulling. “After a day with David and the Race Car Consultants team it became an easy choice who to run with.

“With the full grids anticipated for the season ahead, I am ready to take on the new challenge in front of me and can’t wait to get to the grid at Oulton Park in April.”

Meanwhile Ellesley will compete in one-make Ginetta racing for the first time; having competed in the Classic Sports Car Club series last year, taking multiple wins.

“The Ginetta GT5 Challenge has established itself as a real breeding ground for professional drivers of the future. Already being involved with the series as a team has been fantastic and now to get involved behind the wheel as well is an opportunity I could not turn down.



“I am under no illusion that it is going to be another very competitive year. My main objective is to support my two team-mates in their search for success. Hopefully my experience in car set-up and development will help us all towards the front of the grid.”

For the 2019 season the series shall join the British GT Championship at five meetings then make two outings on the British Touring Car Championship support bill.