For Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Spire Motorsports will field their third driver in as many races. On Tuesday, the team announced Reed Sorenson will pilot the #77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 on Twitter:

Sorenson competed in fourteen races during the 2018 Monster Energy Cup Series season with Premium Motorsports and Rick Ware Racing, recording a best finish of twenty-seventh at Kansas Speedway in the spring. The Georgia native has mostly bounced between lower teams throughout the recent stages of his career, last recording a Cup top ten in 2010. He competed for Camping World Truck (now Gander Outdoors Truck Series) points in 2018, but ran only five races with Premium with a best run of twentieth at Texas Motor Speedway.

The former Chip Ganassi Racing development driver is the fourth driver contracted by Spire to drive for the newly-formed team in 2019: CGR’s Jamie McMurray finished twenty-second in potentially his final race at the Daytona 500, Garrett Smithley drove the #77 to a thirty-sixth-place run at Atlanta Motor Speedway last Sunday, and Quin Houff is scheduled for a limited schedule with the team starting at ISM Raceway. After two races, the #77 is currently thirty-third in the owner’s championship.

Coincidentally, the #77 was also the number used by Sorenson with CGR in the ARCA Re/Max Series (now ARCA Menards Series) when he began his national stock car career in 2004.