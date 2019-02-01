Sauber rebrand to Alfa Romeo Racing for 2019

The team formerly known as Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team will be rebranded as Alfa Romeo Racing for the 2019 season as they take on the FIA Formula 1 World Championship with 2007 World Champion Kimi Räikkönen and Antonio Giovinazzi.

The long-term partnership between Sauber and title sponsor Alfa Romeo began in 2018 and had a promising first season together as they continued to make progress through the field.

There is a renewed hope for 2019 with the arrival of Räikkönen and the rebrand that will see the famous four-leaf clover emblem adorn the cars this season signals the strength of the partnership between Sauber and Alfa Romeo parent company Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

Partnership brings boost of motivation

“It is a pleasure to announce that we will enter the 2019 Formula One World Championship with the Team name Alfa Romeo Racing” said Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal Alfa Romeo Racing.

“After initiating the collaboration with our Title Sponsor Alfa Romeo in 2018, our team made fantastic progress on the technical, commercial and sporting side.

“This has given a boost of motivation to each team member, be that track-side or at the headquarter in Switzerland, as the hard work invested has become reflected in our results.

“We aim to continue developing every sector of our team while allowing our passion for racing, technology and design to drive us forward.”

Michael Manley, CEO Fiat Chrysler Automobile Group added “Alfa Romeo Racing is a new name with a long history in Formula One. We’re proud to collaborate with Sauber in bringing Alfa Romeo’s tradition of technical excellence and Italian panache to the pinnacle of motorsport.

“Make no mistake: with Kimi Räikkönen and Antonio Giovinazzi on one side of the pit wall and Alfa Romeo and Sauber expertise on the other, we are here to compete.”