Simon Khera set to Make Ginetta GT5 Challenge Debut

Simon Khera has confirmed he will make his Ginetta GT5 Challenge debut, for Declan Jones Racing.

Khera is the first name to be announced for the newly formed DJR, but is expected to be one of two entries in the GT5 Challenge for the team, along with another car being entered in the Millers Oils Ginetta GT4 Supercup.

2017, saw the 47 year old from Walsall, compete in the Classic Sports Car Club, where he took a handful of class wins, and in 2018 he only had one outing, competing in the Dave Allan Trophy at Castle Combe, which he won in a Ginetta G55 GT4.

“After enjoying some moderate success in 2017, I spent last year looking for a one-make series to compete in as I felt this is where a drivers skills can truly be tested, and the GT5 Challenge is one of the most competitive one-make series in the UK.” said Khera.

“After driving the G55, I was hooked on the Ginetta brand but felt I wasn’t truly ready to master such an awesome machine with the limited rear wheel drive experience I had gained to date, but Ginetta suggested the GT5 Challenge and it’s the perfect place to hone one’s driving skills.

“I am under no illusion that this isn’t going to be an easy ride especially at my age. As long as I can do my family, team and sponsors proud and know I have given the season all I have to give I will be a happy man.”