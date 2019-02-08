Team Pyro to not compete in final UK Clio Cup season

Autosport have revealed that leading Renault UK Clio Cup squad Team Pyro will not take part in the 2019 season and instead will focus on their TCR Germany and Radical SR1 Cup campaigns.

Since entering the series in 2005. Pyro drivers have won the overall title eight times with the latest being Mike Bushell in 2017.

In their final season, three of their drivers took a race victory whilst Max Coates came close to winning the championship when he headed to the final race at Brands Hatch still in title contention.

Team boss Mark Hunt told Autosport, “It’s a shame to leave because we’ve been around the series for a long time.”

Before detailing the fact that 2019 will be the last Renault UK Clio Cup season was a catalyst for the decision.

“With it being the last year, I don’t see the benefit of continuing. If we get someone new in, it’s only for one year when it should be a two year plan and people won’t take it as seriously – it will be overshadowed by it being the last year.”

The move to TCR Germany comes after a year in the inaugural TCR UK series where they ran Honda Civic’s for Ollie Taylor and Finlay Crocker. Hunt continued why they’ve decided to go to Germany. “The reason for looking at Germany is because it has a very strong grid and you can progress from there to TCR Europe.”

Meanwhile, the decision to also compete in Radicals was outlined as Autosport were told by Mark Hunt that “It’s less than a quarter of the cost of Clios and it’s faster,

“Radical are very helpful and have done a great job with the series.”