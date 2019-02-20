Two time BTCC champion Jason Plato to drive for Power Maxed Racing

Two time Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship champion Jason Plato has been confirmed as a driver for Power Maxed Racing in the 2019 season. This sees Jason driving a Vauxhall in the BTCC for the first time since 2001.

Entering his twenty-first season in the championship, Plato has the most race wins of any driver with ninety-six and he has been in contention for the title at the final round for nine of the last fifteen seasons.

The aforementioned 2001 season was the year Plato secured his maiden BTCC title. Fittingly for Power Maxed, this was done in a Vauxhall Astra.

Following a successful 2018 season with the Astra which saw three victories and sporadic podium appearances with Josh Cook and Senna Proctor. Power Maxed have undergone an extensive winter programme in order to fine tune the car and build upon a strong season.

Team Principal Adam Weaver said, “with significant developments in carefully selected areas it will certainly help us build upon a very successful 2018 season and after signing another proven driver, this time a multiple championship winner with 96 race wins, we are understandably extremely positive about the season ahead.”

Understandably, following three tough seasons with the rear-wheel drive Subaru Levorg GT, Jason Plato is relishing the opportunity to return to front-wheel drive and continue his pursuit for one hundred race wins in the series. He believes that PMR can give him the car to do this.

“The decision for me to get involved with PMR just became easier and easier the more time I spent with them.” Said the fifty-one year old.

“It’s an incredible team of people, many I’ve worked with before and very successfully too, like Martin Broadhurst – the Team Manager.

“It’s something very serious that Adam (Weaver) has put together at PMR, he’s not playing, it’s clear his intention has never ever been to make up the numbers, he wants to win, as do I!”