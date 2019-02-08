Westbourne Motorsport announce Ben Colburn as first 2019 driver

Westbourne Motorsport have announced that Ben Colburn will be one of their 2019 Renault UK Clio Cup drivers.

Following a partial campaign in 2018 where he took part in the final four weekends of the championship and scored a top ten finish in the first race at Brands Hatch GP, Ben now makes the step up to a full season as he aims to bring in strong results for his family’s team.

Ben’s brother James Colburn, who is now the team principal for Westbourne, outlined the decision to sign his younger brother for a full season in 2019, “I’m looking forward to passing on my knowledge to Ben.

“I’ve worked with him in the Michelin Clio Series and he’s emerged as a very rapid driver. I’ve had some wins myself in the UK Clio Cup and came close to the title a few years back so hopefully that experience can help make Westbourne even stronger for 2019.”

Meanwhile Ben spoke of his confidence for the season ahead, “I was able to get my eye in during the final four events of 2018 with Westbourne so have a very good feel for the full season ahead.

“We’ve shown as a team we can match and beat anyone out there and with all that data and some great sponsors in Terraclean and Vantage I know we will be towards the front again.

“From a personal perspective, I’m hoping to be on the podium regularly and challenging for wins plus the Graduates Cup title for younger drivers.”

With Westbourne Motorsport confirming interest in having a three or four car line up in time for the Brands Hatch opener for the 2019 UK Clio Cup season, further driver announcements are to come in due course.