Ginetta Junior

Zak Taylor and In2Racing Test at Oulton Park

by Charlotte Hardy
written by Charlotte Hardy
Zak Taylor and In2Racing Test at Oulton Park
Credit: In2Racing

Zak Taylor and the team had a highly successful Maiden test with the In2Racing Ginetta G40.

Taylor who is competing in the 2019 MSA 100 Junior TKM Championship’s, with Litchfield Motorsport, will take part in the second half of the 2019 Ginetta Junior Championship Season with In2Racing.

An intense test programme over the next few months will enable Taylor to benefit from one-to-one coaching and make the successful transition from Karts to Cars.

British GT Racer Jack Mitchell will be his driver coach with Taylor already showing great maturity and signs that he will be a strong contender making his race debut later this year.

“The step from karting to cars is a big one,” commented Talyor. “However, with hard work and commitment, I am looking forward to achieving positive results with In2Racing in 2019”

