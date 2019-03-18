Aaron Thompson moves to Westbourne Motorsport for 2019

Aaron Thompson is making the move to Westbourne Motorsport for the 2019 Renault UK Clio Cup season. With a well rehearsed race winning squad, hopes are high for some success.

2019 will be the twenty year old’s third season in the competition and with a best race result of tenth so far, there is chance to go further up the order by the time the chequered flag falls during races this year.

“I’m proud and excited to announce that I’ll be competing in the Renault UK Clio Cup with Westbourne Motorsport for 2019,” said Thompson who is to partner Ben Colburn and Finlay Robinson.

“The Gen 4 RS Clio 220 is a great car to drive and it’s a dream on the new tyres. It’s great to be partnered with a team like Westbourne.

“They know what it takes to win in this championship and I’m confident together we’ll be a force to be reckoned with!”

Joint Team Principal James Colburn is confident that his driver can start stringing some good results together. “Having Aaron join Westbourne Motorsport is fantastic for the team,

“he has experience with these cars and what we want to do is develop him as a driver this season.

“We have already discussed targets for this year and they are certainly achievable, silverware is definitely on the horizon!”