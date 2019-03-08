MotoGPDakar

by Joshua Close
Ahead of the 2019 MotoGP season opener in Qatar, Jorge Lorenzo was taken on a “scary” Dune Bashing adventure in the sand dunes by three-time Dakar Rally winner Nasser Al-Attiyah.

Al-Attiyah, who won this year’s Dakar Rally by over 46 minutes, took Lorenzo out onto the dunes in his self-made buggy and produced some spectacular wheelies. Speaking about his time in the buggy, Lorenzo said:

“It was funny, scary and it gave me a lot of curiosity to ask him about the car, the rally and the preparation with such warm temperatures in the races. We had some great hours and my heart was pumping a lot when he was wheeling the car. I thought it was not possible to do wheelies in the car!”

Al-Attiyah, who has also won Olympic bronze in the 2012 London skeet shooting event, found it funny that a MotoGP rider could be so impressed with a car pulling a wheelie. He said:

“It is funny to see how an athlete that rides at 340 km/h wearing only thin leathers can be so impressed when we wheelied, but it reminds me of when I once did a tandem ride around Losail on a two-seater MotoGP and I got just as out of my comfort zone as Jorge did today.”

Josh is a Sports Journalism graduate and has been a member of the TCF team since 2015. He focuses primarily on the MCE British Superbike Championship, as well as Road Racing events and MotoGP.

