Bayley Currey making Cup Series debut at Phoenix

Sunday’s TicketGuardian 500 at ISM Raceway will have a Monster Energy Cup Series newcomer. On Wednesday, Bayley Currey announced he would drive Rick Ware Racing‘s #52 Ford Mustang for the race, tweeting a video of his car:

Currey currently races part-time in the Gander Outdoors Truck Series and Xfinity Series for Vizion Motorsports and RWR, respectively. Although he has yet to make a Truck start in 2019, he has two Xfinity starts so far at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where he finished twenty-second and thirty-fourth, respectively. In 2018, he ran eleven Xfinity races with a best finish of twenty-first at Texas Motor Speedway. The Driftwood, Texas native has started sixteen Truck races since 2017, with three top-twenty finishes and a top-ten run at ISM in 2017.

He is not the only driver making his Cup debut Sunday, as Quin Houff will do the same with Spire Motorsports.

RWR’s #52 has been driven by Cody Ware and B.J. McLeod to start the 2019 season, with the other driving the team’s #51 (though under the Petty Ware Racing banner as RWR acquired a charter from Richard Petty Motorsports). After three races, the #51 is thirty-third in the owner’s points, while the #52 is thirty-ninth. Ware will drive the #51 at ISM.