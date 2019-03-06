Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Bayley Currey making Cup Series debut at Phoenix

by Justin Nguyen
written by Justin Nguyen
Bayley Currey making Cup Series debut at Phoenix
Credit: Rick Ware Racing

Sunday’s TicketGuardian 500 at ISM Raceway will have a Monster Energy Cup Series newcomer. On Wednesday, Bayley Currey announced he would drive Rick Ware Racing‘s #52 Ford Mustang for the race, tweeting a video of his car:

Currey currently races part-time in the Gander Outdoors Truck Series and Xfinity Series for Vizion Motorsports and RWR, respectively. Although he has yet to make a Truck start in 2019, he has two Xfinity starts so far at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where he finished twenty-second and thirty-fourth, respectively. In 2018, he ran eleven Xfinity races with a best finish of twenty-first at Texas Motor Speedway. The Driftwood, Texas native has started sixteen Truck races since 2017, with three top-twenty finishes and a top-ten run at ISM in 2017.

He is not the only driver making his Cup debut Sunday, as Quin Houff will do the same with Spire Motorsports.

RWR’s #52 has been driven by Cody Ware and B.J. McLeod to start the 2019 season, with the other driving the team’s #51 (though under the Petty Ware Racing banner as RWR acquired a charter from Richard Petty Motorsports). After three races, the #51 is thirty-third in the owner’s points, while the #52 is thirty-ninth. Ware will drive the #51 at ISM.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsapp

Justin is an American-based reporter who covers NASCAR. Follow him on Twitter at @ZappaTheWriter

Related articles

Joey Logano wins Pennzoil 400

Reed Sorenson joins Spire Motorsports for Las Vegas

Brad Keselowski beats flu, field to win Folds...

Garrett Smithley joins Spire Motorsports for Atlanta

IndyCar unveils new cockpit protection ahead of 2019...

Denny Hamlin snaps winless streak, wins Daytona 500

Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano win Gander RV Duels,...

XCI Racing formed, to run part-time Cup and...

Jimmie Johnson escapes rain-plagued Clash with win

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More