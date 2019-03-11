Renault UK Clio Cup

Ben Davis to compete in first full Clio Cup season

by Stuart Richards
written by Stuart Richards
Ben Davis Clio Cup
Credit: Renault UK Clio Cup

Twenty-five year old Ben Davis has been confirmed as a Renault UK Clio Cup driver with MRM Racing for the 2019 season.

Ben has competed in two Clio Cup races in the past. However, 2019 will be the first full season he has taken part in for the category.

Preparation ahead of the new season has seen Ben testing his new car at Snetterton, Donington Park and Brands Hatch. Getting good mileage in before a new challenge can put away any doubts before the wheel is turned in anger.

With undeniable excitement. Ben commented, “I managed 160 laps in the MRM car at Brands Hatch which is important going into the first rounds there. 

“These will be my first car races for over two years and only my fifth car racing event ever!

“It’s taken some time to pull the right deal together but it means I’ll cherish things even more – to be part of the Clio Cup’s very professional grid and knowing I’ll be going on a UK-wide tour racing in front of the BTCC crowds and on ITV4… I’m buzzing to get going!”

MRM Team Principal Mike Ritchie has been impressed by his new signing. Saying, “We’re delighted to have Ben joining us for 2019.

“He’s been excellent to deal with on the business side and has immediately impressed in his first few tests with us in the Clio Cup car.

“We like to make our drivers feel like family at MRM and Ben is fitting in straight away which always makes the job easier! I believe he can have a really strong season with us.”

0 comment
1
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsapp

A BTCC fan turned writer with two degrees in Journalism and Media from Nottingham Trent University. Outside of motorsport, Stuart is an admirer of the London Underground and is often found listening to music. Covers the British Touring Car Championship and Renault UK Clio Cup.

Related articles

Jade Edwards joins Team HARD in Clio Cup

Finlay Robinson makes jump to UK Clio Cup...

Westbourne Motorsport announce Ben Colburn as first 2019...

Team Pyro to not compete in final UK...

Max Coates happy to be with Team HARD...

Luke Warr aims for the top ten after...

Coates and Hammerton to spearhead Team HARD’s Clio...

Jack Young confirmed for 2019 Renault UK Clio...

Lidsey hopeful of a successful Silverstone despite engine...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More