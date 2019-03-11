Ben Davis to compete in first full Clio Cup season

Twenty-five year old Ben Davis has been confirmed as a Renault UK Clio Cup driver with MRM Racing for the 2019 season.

Ben has competed in two Clio Cup races in the past. However, 2019 will be the first full season he has taken part in for the category.

Preparation ahead of the new season has seen Ben testing his new car at Snetterton, Donington Park and Brands Hatch. Getting good mileage in before a new challenge can put away any doubts before the wheel is turned in anger.

With undeniable excitement. Ben commented, “I managed 160 laps in the MRM car at Brands Hatch which is important going into the first rounds there.

“These will be my first car races for over two years and only my fifth car racing event ever!

“It’s taken some time to pull the right deal together but it means I’ll cherish things even more – to be part of the Clio Cup’s very professional grid and knowing I’ll be going on a UK-wide tour racing in front of the BTCC crowds and on ITV4… I’m buzzing to get going!”

MRM Team Principal Mike Ritchie has been impressed by his new signing. Saying, “We’re delighted to have Ben joining us for 2019.

“He’s been excellent to deal with on the business side and has immediately impressed in his first few tests with us in the Clio Cup car.

“We like to make our drivers feel like family at MRM and Ben is fitting in straight away which always makes the job easier! I believe he can have a really strong season with us.”