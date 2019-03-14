Brett Lidsey hopes to make big impact after confirming 2019 Clio Cup plans

Brett Lidsey has confirmed his racing plans for 2019 and he will stick with MRM Racing for the final season of the Renault UK Clio Cup.

With this being a year of goodbyes for the series, the twenty-seven year old will be going out on track with all guns blazing and success is the main target for himself and the squad.

With podiums the main goal. The Kent driver said, “It’s been a long winter, working hard to get the sponsorship together to be back on the grid, so I’m really pleased we can confirm we’re back for 2019 with MRM.

“We’ve definitely got unfinished business in the Clio Cup, last year we came very close to getting on the podium and had a lot of bad luck along the way. This season, podiums are the target every round.”

2018 was Brett’s first full season in the UK Clio Cup. Strong performances throughout the year saw him end up outside of the top ten in the final championship standings. If it wasn’t for bad luck, a couple of podiums could have been celebrated.

“We definitely showed our potential last year.” Continued Brett,

“The first half of the season was tough with a lot of misfortune thrown our way, but we fought back well and the MRM guys did a fantastic job with my car all season.

“I can’t wait to get to work again with Mike [Ritchie] and the team and I’m confident we can mount a major push from the first round.”