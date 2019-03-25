Century Motorsport name Fender and Gordon-Colebrooke as junior class pairing

After recently confirming its return to British GT Championship, Century Motorsport have named their first junior pairing.

Angus Fender and Andrew Gordon-Colebrooke will pair up to run one of teams two BMW M4 GT4‘s. Both drivers are stepping up from the Ginetta GT4 Supercup, where they finished 5th and 10th respectively overall, last season.

Andrew has already driven the M4 at the recent Dubai 24 hours, and is now keen to start the season.

“I’m absolutely over the moon to have signed up with Century for the 2019 British GT season,” he said. “The team proved last year just how strong they are and how quick the BMW is by taking both the Drivers’ and Teams’ titles in GT4, and I have every confidence that we’ll be just as competitive this year.

“Securing a drive on the British GT grid has been an ambition of mine for the last couple of years so to achieve it for this year feels amazing and to have signed with the reigning GT4 champions makes it even better.

“Having worked with both the team and Angus last year in Ginetta GT4 Supercup, I know that we are a strong enough driver pairing to help the team and BMW make 2019 a special year for us all. I can’t wait for round one.”

Fender has also been piloting the M4 at Dubai, and already has a solid working relationship with Andrew, something which can only work in their favour.

“I still pinch myself at night thinking it’s all a dream,” he said. “Ten years ago, little eight-year old me, who was just starting out in karting, wouldn’t believe what I’m doing now and it’s a real honour to be representing a marque such as BMW in British GT.

“Partnering with Andrew is great for us both; the fact we know each other and get along well is really beneficial to the team and ourselves. I can’t wait to get out on track in March for the media day and transfer my recently acquired experience from the Dubai 24 hours into race results this season!”