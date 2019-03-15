Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY

Cheng to serve as guest driver in Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy round in Sanya

by Tom Cairns
written by Tom Cairns
David Cheng at the 2019 Hong Kong Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy round.
Credit: Zak Mauger/LAT Images

Jackie Chan DC Racing Team Co-founder David Cheng has been announced as guest driver for the fourth round of the 2018-19 Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy in Sanya on 23 March.

The Chinese pilot has already raced in sports cars in his career, the main highlight being his second place finish in the LMP2 class at the 2017 24 Hours Le Mans.

Cheng has also won the Asian Le Mans Series three years in a row, along with victory in the 12 Hours of Sebring in the LMPC in 2013.

With the inaugural all-electric sports car racing series continuing to be a feature, the 29-year old is grateful of Jaguar granting him with the new challenge.

“I’m thrilled and honoured that Jaguar has given me the opportunity to drive the VIP car at the upcoming Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY race in Sanya,” Cheng said.

“Coming from a background of single seaters, touring cars, GT’s and prototypes, this will be my start into electric racing and I’m very excited to find out the nuances of how to drive the eTROPHY racecar quickly.

“Myself and our Jackie Chan DC Racing team has been following the development of electric vehicles very closely, particularly since China has been investing heavily into electric mobility and is now a world leading market in the industry.

“I’m looking forward to competing in front of a home crowd of family, friends and fans.”

As VIP driver, Cheng will not be eligible to score points.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsapp
Tom Cairns

Currently a Journalist at The Checkered Flag, writing articles most specially within the single-seater categories of motor racing including F1, F2, F3 and Formula E. I've recently graduated from the University of Lincoln with a Masters in Sports Journalism and a Bachelors in Media Production.

Related articles

Sellers wins incident-packed Jaguar I-Pace etrophy race in...

Bueno snatches pole position in Hong Kong

Legge wins Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy race in Mexico...

Legge on pole for Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy race...

Salvador Duran named as VIP driver for Jaguar...

Simon Evans holds on to win inaugural Jaguar...

Tom Walkinshaw Racing returns in Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy

Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy debuts this weekend with eleven...

Audi prepares for Formula E season opener

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More