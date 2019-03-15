Cheng to serve as guest driver in Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy round in Sanya

Jackie Chan DC Racing Team Co-founder David Cheng has been announced as guest driver for the fourth round of the 2018-19 Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy in Sanya on 23 March.

The Chinese pilot has already raced in sports cars in his career, the main highlight being his second place finish in the LMP2 class at the 2017 24 Hours Le Mans.

Cheng has also won the Asian Le Mans Series three years in a row, along with victory in the 12 Hours of Sebring in the LMPC in 2013.

With the inaugural all-electric sports car racing series continuing to be a feature, the 29-year old is grateful of Jaguar granting him with the new challenge.

“I’m thrilled and honoured that Jaguar has given me the opportunity to drive the VIP car at the upcoming Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY race in Sanya,” Cheng said.

“Coming from a background of single seaters, touring cars, GT’s and prototypes, this will be my start into electric racing and I’m very excited to find out the nuances of how to drive the eTROPHY racecar quickly.

“Myself and our Jackie Chan DC Racing team has been following the development of electric vehicles very closely, particularly since China has been investing heavily into electric mobility and is now a world leading market in the industry.

“I’m looking forward to competing in front of a home crowd of family, friends and fans.”

As VIP driver, Cheng will not be eligible to score points.