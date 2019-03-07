DTM’s Already Packed Support Programme Boosted by Additions

With the start of the 2019 DTM Series fast approaching, it’s already packed support package has been further boosted by a number of new additions.

Four of the nine races, will feature the additions.

Misano (7-9 June), the TCR DSG Endurance Championship will race under the floodlights at the very end of the day due to the busy timetable for the weekend.

At the Norisring (5-7 July) fans can look forward to a classic touring car race. Classic DTM cars from the 1980s and 1990s have already been confirmed at the Lausitzring and the Nürburgring but the confirmation of a third appearance of the Tourwagen Classics bolsters an already exhaustive support package.

The first ever appearance of the HAIGO ADAC Historic Cup on the DTM programme will take place at the Lausitzring (23-25 August).

For the season finale at Hockenheim (4-6 October) the Formula Renault Eurocup will hit the track.

“We’re really delighted to be able to secure even more on-track action for our fans,” said ITR’s Director Business Unit Event, Frederic Elsner. “We’ve developed our motor sport support programme to provide fans with an excellent mix of machinery and categories – there really is something for everyone.



“Away from the track, we’ve been busy confirming musical acts for the Saturday-evening concerts at every race – these are free for anyone who has bought a valid day- or weekend-ticket. We want to underline what fantastic value our race weekends provide for families, and these measures are another great step for DTM.”

Testing is currently getting underway at Jerez de la Frontera with the season getting underway at Hockenheim on 3-5 May.

2019 DTM Calendar and Support Programme