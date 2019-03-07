Jade Edwards joins Team HARD in Clio Cup

Jade Edwards is to head into her third Renault UK Clio Cup campaign with Team HARD and podium finishes are the goal throughout the season.

2019 is Team HARD’s début in the Clio Cup and Jade will partner Ethan Hammerton and multiple Clio race winner Max Coates. These two drivers were announced at January’s Autosport International.

With regular running in the top ten during races last year, Jade scored a pair of fifth places which were her best finishes. Heading into her third season the only way is up for the incredibly popular driver.

“I was determined to return to the Clio Cup.” Said the twenty-eight year old.

“The competition is always there which brings credibility and there’s some unfinished business – 2018 wasn’t a reflection of my true form. I want to put that right this season and podiums have to be the goal.

“There’s a bit of history to being on the grid this year, too – my father won the first Clio Cup title in the championship’s current guise so I’d like to uphold family honour by doing well in the category’s final season.”

Tony Gilham is pleased to have Jade on his Clio roster, “Having known Jade for a number of years now, she will be a familiar face to many within the team and she has become a personal friend.

“We had a very productive meeting when we met Jade and her father Jim last week and it became clear that this would be a great relationship as we have the same aspirations.

“She has a huge following of her own so can only be a positive as she now joins the ever expanding Team HARD. stable. It’s very clear that she is fired up for the season ahead and we are confident that we can achieve everything we have set out to do and fight for podiums from the start of the season.